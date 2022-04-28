Legacies season 4 episode 17 spoilers: ‘Into the Woods’

As you prepare for Legacies season 4 episode 17 on The CW next week, it does appear that one big question is at its core: What’s going to happen when it comes to Hope’s humanity? Are we going to see a lot of different twists and turns throughout?

We don’t foresee this being a storyline fully wrapped up before the finale, mostly because this is such an internal struggle for her. Who does Hope want to be? Can she really control it? We absolutely think that there are some perks to being one of the most powerful being out there, but it clearly comes at a cost.

Legacies season 4 episode 17 carries with it the title of “Into the Woods,” which we tend to think is a reference to the musical of the same name. The synopsis below has some more insight all about what lies ahead:

BACK WHERE YOU BELONG -Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) finds his groove in limbo, he is faced with yet another surprise. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) does some deep soul searching. As Ethan (Leo Howard) continues to struggle and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) steps in to help. MG (Quincy Fouse) finally divulges a long-kept secret. Meanwhile, Alaric (Matthew Davis) debates putting into action a precarious plan. The episode was written by Hannah Rosner & Price Peterson and directed by Jen Derwingson (#413). Original airdate 5/5/2022.

It looks as though the plan is for there to be new episodes of Legacies every week until the season ends, and let’s go ahead and hope that it’s also not the end of the series. The CW is taking longer than usual when it comes to renewing some of their bubble shows, which we imagine is a consequence to some of what has been going on as of late with rumors of the network being sold.

