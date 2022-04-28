Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we about to see so much more of the Ellen Pompeo medical drama on the air? If you come into this piece with those questions, we’re happy to help (and also happy to dive into the future).

So where should we begin with this piece? We suppose the best thing we can do is go ahead and be the bearer of bad news — why not get it over with/ There is no new episode tonight on the network, as this is the final week of a long-planned hiatus? Come Thursday, May 5, there will be new episodes every week until we get around to the finale on Thursday, May 26. (Technically, there are two episodes airing on that particular day.) Along the way we do expect a lot of different twists and turns as Meredith has to make a big decision about her future. Don’t be surprised if there are a few jaw-droppers…

While we can’t give you too many more details about the finale, we can help to set the stage with info on the next two installments! All you have to do now is go ahead and look below…

Season 18 episode 16, “Should I Stay or Should I Go” – Bailey faces an unhappy Catherine who is facing audits for several of her Foundation hospitals. Meanwhile, Addison is back at Grey Sloan; tensions rise between Meredith and Richard, and Owen returns to work on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 5 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

ABC is already hyping up big the return of Kate Walsh for this episode — can you really blame them?

Season 18 episode 17, “I’ll Cover You” – A former patient of Link’s, Simon, is in the ER with his pregnant wife; and Bailey receives an offer from Nick on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 12 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

