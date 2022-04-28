Walker season 2 episode 16 spoilers: A look at ‘Champagne Problems’

Want to get a little more news when it comes to Walker season 2 episode 16? There’s another installment coming next week titled “Champagne Problems.” What’s at the center of it? Walker’s going to have a big request, Cassie has to figure out more of her past, and there actually could be a few happy moments sprinkled in here, as well.

What Walker has done a great job at over time is building up a fantastic ensemble of characters so that every situation with them is believable. It makes it so that you’re invested in almost any situation that they are, and that’s so important now that we are so late in the season.

Curious now to get a few more updates on what the future will hold? Then go ahead and check out the full season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

RAISE A GLASS TO FAMILY – The Walkers pull out all the stops to celebrate Abeline (Molly Hagan) and Bonham’s (Mitch Pileggi) anniversary. Cassie (Ashley Reyes) finds a piece of her past and Cordell (Jared Padalecki) needs a favor from Geri (Odette Annable). Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Casey Fisher and Blythe Ann Johnson (#216). Original airdate 5/5/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

If there is one bit of bad news we have to share in this article, it’s the simple fact that we’re about to go into another hiatus. After “Champagne Problems,” the Jared Padalecki series is going to be going off on a hiatus until we get around to the end of May. Strangely, this is a show that will be skipping out on a huge part of the all-important May sweeps period.

