The Rookie season 4 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Alan Tudyk returning

The Rookie season 4 episode 22 is going to be airing on Sunday, May 15, and it looks like a Firefly reunion is at the center of it!

So what are we going to see throughout “Day in the Hole”? This is an episode that could feature a lot of danger for Officer John Nolan, and it’s coming from an unexpected place. Not only that, but Bradford and Chen are going to face some major hurdles in their own case — one that could lead to them going undercoverr.

Also, Alan Tudyk is going to be returning to the show — hence, the Firefly reunion talk from the start of this article.

To get a few more details right now on what the story ahead will look like, go ahead and check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 22 synopsis below:

“Day In The Hole” – Officer John Nolan is forced to spend a week in solitary confinement in a quiet border town with a young local officer who is in need of some training. Meanwhile, Sergeant Bradford and Officer Chen discover that looks are deceiving and go undercover together in a possible drug trafficking case on the season finale of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MAY 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode, we have a feeling that there will be some sort of surprise. Our expectation here is that we’re going to get a cliffhanger given that there’s already a season 5 locked in, and we’ve also see plenty of cliffhangers within the world of this show already! Why wouldn’t they go ahead and give another one a go? There’s no reason to think that they would go away from that now.

