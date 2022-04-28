Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be getting more of season 5 down the road? Of course, we’ve got a lot to hand down here! We’re nearing the end of the season, but there’s still a lot of dramatic stuff coming before we get to the finale.

Unfortunately, we do have to go ahead and mention here the bad news that there is no new episode tonight. This is the last week of a previously-planned hiatus and for now, the plan is for the final three episodes to kick off on May 6. There is a lot of huge stuff coming, especially when you think about the emotional trial that lies ahead for Andy Herrera. What is going to happen here? For the time being, nothing is altogether clear.

For a few more details on what you can expect in the next two episodes, we suggest that you take a look at the synopses below…

Season 5 episode 16, “Death and the Maiden” – Andy’s fate remains unknown as a trial date is set. Meanwhile, Vic and Sullivan are approached by an unexpected guest, and the crew responds to a row of townhouses on fire on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MAY 5 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 5 episode 17, “The Road You Didn’t Take” – Vic and Theo respond to a domestic disturbance between the parents of a trans teenager; Jack learns shocking new details about his childhood, and Ben and Travis help a clinic patient that’s long overdue for medical treatment on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MAY 12 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We know that there’s a season 6 already so, at least for the time being, there’s nothing to worry about there. Let’s just hope that there’s not much to worry about when it comes to the characters, as well…

