The Blacklist season 9 spoilers: When is Mierce Xiu returning?

For those of you who are desperate to learn about Mierce’s status on The Blacklist season 9 coming up, we come bearing some good news!

In a new post on Twitter (see below), actress Karina Arroyave confirmed that her character is going to be back on season 9 episode 19, airing a week from Friday. This episode is titled “The Bear Mask,” and we’re immediately curious as to what the role for the character will be. Remember for a moment that a big part of the focus for this episode is going to be Aram — there are reports already that Samar is going to be back for this story!

We know that Reddington would do just about anything in order to bring Mierce back to this world — we’re talking here about someone he’s loved, and also someone who he feels is responsible for bringing him inner peace after the death of Liz Keen. However, she departed when she realized that the investigation into her death was going to be his obsession. She could not take what it was going to do to him and the darkness it would invite into his world. Not all that much has changed, so what would bring her back now?

So long as the narrative stays where it is, we wouldn’t be surprised if Mierce does somehow stay involved in Reddington’s endgame, whenever that is. It’s just probably not going to be something we learn a lot about in the near future.

