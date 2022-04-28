Tokyo Vice season 2: Is it renewed or canceled over at HBO Max?

Following the finale today on HBO Max, can you expect a Tokyo Vice season 2 to happen? Or, are we at the end of the road here?

Of course, there are a number of different things to dive into in this piece, but we should go ahead and start with official news on where things stand: There is no renewal as of yet. It remains to be seen if one will come out. There are some things that are curious about the show, from its bilingual nature to the reporting of Jake Adelstein, which serves as the basis for what you see on-screen.

So where do things get complicated? A lot of it starts with the allegations against star Ansel Elgort, which surfaced after the first season was filmed. The series faces the same issue that West Wide Story did through a lot of its run-up to it premiering, and we do wonder what would change in the event the show is brought back. Because HBO Max has so much other programming, they could easily decide to move away from this and simply go in a different direction for the immediate future. It’s really too early to tell with a lot of this, and we’ll just have to watch and see more of what they do over time.

Typically, streaming services will make the decision over a couple of months if they want to renew or cancel a show, and there are a few different components to it. The discussion starts with the total viewership for the entirety of the season and from there, things last social-media traction and critical reception play a role. HBO and parent company Warner Bros. Discovery are going to be interested in seeing if more attention is geared around this show over time.

Odds are, we’ll know of the long-term fate for Tokyo Vice at some point over the summer.

Do you think we’re going to see a Tokyo Vice season 2 renewal down the road?

