Stranger Things 4 teaser hypes up big reactions, impending premiere

We are now just under a month away from Stranger Things 4 coming to Netflix, and there are plenty of reasons for excitement. This season is bigger, bolder, and more imaginative than ever. Given that the streaming service spent tens of millions of dollars per episode, you have to hope that it more than lives up to the hype.

Speaking of hype, have you seen the new teaser below? It’s pretty clear at this point that its primary focus is getting everyone stoked for what’s going to be coming up next.

Personally, one thing we do find interesting is Netflix trying to focus so much on words like “worth the wait.” They recognize fully that there are probably a lot of frustrations out there about the long break between season 3 and season 4. People are understandably upset over that! It’s been years since Stranger Things has been on and while there are certainly reasons for that (take the global health crisis), there are concerns as to whether or not the audience enthusiasm is still there as it once was.

What we recognize at this point is that the streaming service desperately needs for this to be a smash. Just consider what has happened recently when it comes to its stock, and the criticism that has been levied at it for everything from its rising cost to its current lineup of programming. Bridgerton and Squid Game were the last two super-smash hits that it had, though we imagine some would put Inventing Anna close to the top, as well. Stranger Things has potential to be above even some of those shows, but it comes down to enthusiasm and if people are still down to check it out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Stranger Things

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stranger Things 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates on what lies ahead. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

IT’S ALMOST TIME. 🕰️ Stranger Things 4 is coming to @netflix on May 27. pic.twitter.com/v5kRN28QV9 — Netflix (@netflix) April 26, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







