NCIS season 19 episode 19: Sean Murray hypes daughter’s appearance

Monday’s NCIS season 19 episode 19 is important for a number of different reasons, but it’s especially so for Sean Murray. After all, “The Brat Pack” marks an opportunity for the longtime series regular to actually work with his daughter, Cay Ryan Murray, in the episode!

Want to get a new tease for that now? Let’s just say that Sean himself is more than happy to help.

New NCIS video! Take a look below in the event you want some more thoughts on this past episode. We’ll be back soon with a full review of “The Brat Pack,” so remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That is the #1 way to ensure you don’t miss any other coverage down the road.

We’ve assumed for a while that Sean would have quite a bit to say about this episode, given that it’s one he will probably remember for the rest of his life. Cay wasn’t even alive when the show began! Being able to work with her on-screen had to be such a strange and unusual experience for him; she’s likely been on set plenty of times in the past, but never in this capacity.

For those who do not know, Cay is playing a character in this episode named Teagan Fields who just so happens to be tied to a case. She’s one of a handful of rebellious teens who on the surface, seemed to be tied to a series of break-ins at an important military base. Yet, in true NCIS fashion you can probably assume that there’s a lot more going on here than what is first apparently clear.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Harland Murray (@therealseanhmurray)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







