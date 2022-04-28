Survivor 42: Where are the Ponderosa videos?

Following the exits of Rocksroy and Tori on Survivor 42 last night, it truly makes sense to ask the following: Where are the Ponderosa videos? Are we just not getting them for this particular season?

Just imagine for a moment seeing Rocksroy and Tori reunited on the CBS show’s fun, behind-the-scenes look at life at the show’s version of jury house. There would be so much conflict there! Unfortunately, it’s just not something that is going to happen. There are a wide array of rumors as to why there’s no Ponderosa series this year, but the fact remains that we’re just not getting it. It could just be a sacrifice of how challenging it was to shoot during the global health crisis; remember that at the time season 42 was shooting, it was all the way back in the spring of last year. A lot has changed from now until then.

All we hope is that this is something that we see again down the road. These videos were great to watch players decompress after the game and try to find a little bit more of normalcy. The show itself has become so twist-focused that in comparison, we actually learned more about the players from watching this. There have also been some great moments over the years — think in terms of Coach and Courtney starting a rock band back during Heroes vs. Villains.

We do imagine that in general, there will be some changes once the show gets out for season 43 and season 44. That of course means in terms of twists, but also in terms of finding new ways to hear from the players themselves. This is why bringing back Ponderosa is an essential part of that, and we’d honestly look for more creative ways to expand it. The show needs to take advantage in particular of all of its digital options to keep the diehard base engaged.

