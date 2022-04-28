A Million Little Things season 4 spoilers: Will Gary, Maggie have a baby?

Following tonight’s A Million Little Things, we are reminded even more of what Gary and Maggie are hoping for from their future. They want to have a baby! Yet, things have not worked out so far as they’ve hoped. They aren’t giving up hope but, at the same time, there are obstacles ahead of them. They’ve been presented a few times over at this point.

Is there still hope that the two will figure things out here? Absolutely! Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider after the events of tonight’s episode, here is what Allison Miller said about her character’s future now that she and Gary are back together:

They’re going to do everything they can to try to get pregnant. That may involve more testing and maybe going the IVF route. They’re in it to win it.

If anyone out there is feeling altogether doom and gloom about their future, we have a simple piece of advice for you: Don’t be. The following quote gives us quite a bit of hope in regards to their future together:

The season ends in a really wonderful, heartwarming, special way, and also a very difficult, challenging way. That is really all I feel like I can say about the end of the season for these two.

Doesn’t that sound like things will work out? We tend to believe so! Of course, there’s no guarantee that good news is coming the couple’s way, but they really deserve it after everything that they’ve gone through over the years. Also, remember here that they’ve worked really hard in order to

