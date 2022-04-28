Pretty Smart canceled at Netflix; no season 2 coming

For those of you who were hoping to see more of Pretty Smart over on Netflix, let’s just say we’ve got some bad news now.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, the streaming service has canceled the Emily Osment series after just one season. Are we surprised? Not exactly, and for a multitude of reasons.

First and foremost, there’s the fact that a lot of viewers probably aren’t even aware that Pretty Smart existed. While Netflix has their big-budget original shows like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and Ozark, they have other tiers of shows that often get forgotten about. Unfortunately, we’d say that Pretty Smart falls very much into this category. It never had a lot of publicity, and seemed to be banking mostly on Osment’s fan following thanks to Young & Hungry and Hannah Montana.

Now, consider that the writing was on the wall earlier today, when it was first confirmed that Osment is going to be a series regular over on Young Sheldon season 6. It’s hard to balance out a show like that and some other gig that is out there.

Is there a chance that a season 2 is going to happen somewhere else?

As of right now, we’d consider that rather unlikely for a number of different reasons. For starters, Osment’s aforementioned Young Sheldon gig. Also, streaming services have a tendency to not give up licensing of their properties for a good stretch of time after they’re canceled. Very few Netflix shows end up anywhere else, with One Day at a Time being one of the few exceptions.

For now, we have to consider Pretty Smart over — but hey, at least we know we’re going to be seeing Emily somewhere else, right? We consider that the silver lining here in what is otherwise some pretty bad news.

What do you think about Pretty Smart being canceled at Netflix?

Did you see this cancellation coming a mile away?

