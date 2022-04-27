Is Snowfall new tonight on FX? Are we about to dive further into the world of Franklin Saint? It goes without saying that we want to, given that this show is so full of drama and interesting twists right around every corner.

Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen, whether it be tonight or the next several months. Last week’s episode “Fault Lines” was in fact the season 5 finale, and it’s clear from watching it that nothing will ever be the same. Franklin’s lost his money, he’s more or less sent Kane after Louie, and Teddy is going to need to reassess his own future after the death of Avi. There is so much stuff across the board that we have to prepare for … but we also gotta wait a good while to get any further details.

Judging from the timeline of the past year and a half, it feels like a fair estimation that season 6 will start filming a little later this year leading up to a winter 2023 release. FX likes to air a season of most of their shows a year if possible, and we know that showrunner Dave Andron’s been plotting out this final chapter for a long time now. He reportedly pitched seasons 5 and 6 at the same time, and it seems like moving forward, a lot of episodes are going to adopt the tone of the season 5 finale.

In other words, prepare for things to get super-dark, super-fast.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 6?

