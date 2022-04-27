Blue Bloods season 13: Donnie Wahlberg, cast celebrate renewal!

In case you missed the news from earlier this week, there is a Blue Bloods season 13 coming to CBS! The network opted to release the news days before the show returned for its next new episode on Friday, and it certainly does take some of the edge off while we wait for more.

For the cast and crew, this is also great news for a number of different reasons. First and foremost, it represents stability! You get to know that you’ve got a job that takes you through the next year. That has to be a relief, and that goes alongside the validation of knowing that you’ll have an opportunity to be around some people you know and care for.

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see what Donnie Wahlberg (Danny), Bridget Moynahan (Erin), and Abigail Hawk (Baker) all had to say about the renewal, alongside a message from executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor. We think it’s fair to say that all of these parties will return for another season, with the same being said for Tom Selleck. After all, it was his decision to sign a new contract that triggered CBS making this renewal in the first place — it’s the same thing that the network has done over the past couple of years with this show.

In general, we expect the vast majority of the season 12 cast to come back — we haven’t heard anything about someone leaving, though that does happen at times almost unprompted. (We’re still somewhat confused about why Nicky isn’t around anymore — did she really have to move?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abigail Hawk (@hawkabigail)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siobhan Byrne O’Connor (@siobhanbyrne_oconnor)

