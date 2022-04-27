The Walking Dead star Melissa McBride exits Daryl – Carol spin-off show

The Walking Dead has some spin-offs planned at AMC down the road but, unfortunately, today one of them was dealt a devastating blow.

According to a new report coming in now from TVLine, Melissa McBride is exiting the upcoming spin-off show that was meant to focus on Daryl and Carol. With that in mind, it looks as though it’s shifting to something all about Norman Reedus’ character first and foremost.

So why has she opted to depart the series? Per an AMC spokesperson, it has to do with logistics, with the show planning to be filmed in Europe this summer:

“Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in The Walking Dead Universe … Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spinoff focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year. Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.”

Out of all of the reasons to depart a project, this is actually one that makes a good bit of sense. Moving to another continent is a huge commitment, especially since it takes months for a show to film there. We’re sure that a Daryl series would still be intriguing, but admittedly this does put a hamper on some of our excitement. The relationship between Daryl and Carol, after all, is one of our favorites within the entire universe.

