Young Sheldon season 6: Emily Osment promoted to series regular

We’ve known for a while that a Young Sheldon season 6 is coming to CBS; now, we know 100% that Emily Osment will be a part of it.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, the Young & Hungry and Hannah Montana alum is going to be a series regular for the upcoming season as Mandy. You first met the character earlier this season, when she became a love interest for Sheldon Cooper’s brother Georgie. She’s recently discovered that she is pregnant with his baby, while at the same time learning that he is younger than he claimed to be.

There is a huge ripple effect that comes from Mandy’s pregnancy, especially as more and more people potentially learn the truth about it. We know that Sheldon’s world is full of judgment, and some early details for upcoming episodes suggest that Mary in particular will be concerned over what the church community thinks. This is a story that clearly, the writers have no interest in rushing; we also think they’re well-aware of both Osment’s talent and the long history that she has working with executive producer Chuck Loore. This is the fourth comedy executive-produced by him that she has appeared in; she had a brief role in Two and a Half Men and from there, she’s made more substantial appearances on Mom and then also The Kominsky Method.

If you did not know, there is a new episode of Young Sheldon airing tomorrow night on CBS — here’s a quick tease for what is coming there:

“Uncle Sheldon and a Hormonal Firecracker” – Sheldon and Missy learn about Georgie’s pregnancy, and the whole family promises to keep it a secret, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 28 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

