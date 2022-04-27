New Amsterdam season 4 episode 18: Will Helen get her voice back?

As you prepare for New Amsterdam season 4 episode 18 airing on NBC next week, things are going to be emotional — very much so.

At the end of this past episode, we learned that Helen Sharpe lost her voice after the emergency operation to remove the blood clots. While one part of her is doing better, there’s a devastating twist that could be extremely difficult to overcome.

So what exactly happened here to cause this? Speaking to TV Insider in a new interview, executive producer David Schulner notes that Freema Agyeman’s character “suffered a massive stroke as a result of the blood clots.” Meanwhile, fellow EP Peter Horton sets up some of the story to come:

The challenge of it is who knows if she’ll ever get it back, if she’ll be able to speak as herself again. Being able to speak is one of the basic foundation stones of your identity, especially for someone like Sharpe, who’s so articulate and so well-spoken. If she loses that, what does it to do to her life, to her identity, and to her relationship with Max?

It’s true that most of this storyline goes against the idea of “More Joy,” which was hyped up as one of the central themes of the season. In between Max’s cancer and then this for Helen, these two have gone through a LOT over the past few years. We do tend to believe that eventually, Helen will get her voice back — the promos for what is next show her working on it.

Will there be a happier ending this season? We sure hope so, but don’t be shocked if there is at least one more dramatic twist at the some point. After all, the writers are going to do whatever they can to set the stage for season 5.

What do you think is going to happen on New Amsterdam season 4 episode 18?

