Better Call Saul season 6 episode 4: Jimmy and Kim’s next plan

As we prepare for Better Call Saul season 6 episode 4 to arrive on AMC, do you want to ponder over Jimmy and Kim’s future?

Here’s what we know right now: Back in episode 3, the two went through an elaborate scheme so that they could eventually get access to Howard’s keys; or, at least a duplicate of them. In doing this, they have the ability now to better dictate their future.

So what’s going to be happening moving forward with this car? It’s easy to ponder over some parts of the plan. What we know is that the two of them want to set up Howard Hamlin, and they’ve already started this by spreading rumors about his alleged drug use — think about what they did over at the country club! If they can now plant some drugs on his car somewhere, it doesn’t look random. Instead, it allows them to continue to craft a narrative.

With Howard, Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn’s characters are playing the long game. These two know that they want to secure a stronger future for themselves, and they see this as the #1 way in order to do that. However, we do worry that we’re going to be seeing them screwed or tripped up because of their own recklessness. There are other problems that we’re thinking about here; go ahead and consider the fact that someone is clearly following Kim, and that’s going to be another problem for them to deal with.

What do you think we’re going to see from Jimmy and Kim on Better Call Saul season 6 episode 4?

