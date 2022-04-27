New Amsterdam season 4 episode 17: Max and Helen get engaged!

Tonight, New Amsterdam season 4 episode 17 gave us a moment so many have been wanting for Max and Helen — just not when we expected!

If you remember back in episode 16 (we’re sure you do, if you’re reading this), Ryan Eggold’s character was planning on proposing last week, but he couldn’t find the time to do. Tonight, however, her learned something rather important: Life isn’t always about finding the right time to do anything. If you live under those terms, there’s a pretty good chance that you’re never going to get 100% of what you want.

With that in mind, Max found the right moment on accident, right as he was comforting Helen after a medical crisis put her in a difficult position. She questioned whether the two would ever be able to have a baby together, but he did his best to offer reassurance not just with that, but the entirety of what their future could hold.

In this moment, he told her everything that he had planned out … and then also made it clear that he had a ring. She said yes! We tend to think of this moment as the light within what’s been a pretty dark episode elsewhere; why do we have to put Sharpe through so much pain? Hasn’t she gone through enough as it is? We still can’t handle the idea of her losing her voice, and that twist just felt like one too many.

At least this proposal opens the door to us getting a wedding at some point; personally, it’s our hope that we have a chance to see a wedding before the end of the series. (The show was renewed for a season 5, but unfortunately it’s going to be the final one for the series.)

Are you thrilled that Max and Helen are now engaged on New Amsterdam season 4?

What did you think about the moment where he popped the question? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! After you do, remember to stick around — there are some more updates on the way there for the rest of the season. (Photo: NBC.)

