Power Book IV: Force season 2: Could there be a new Big Bad?

We imagine that we’re going to be getting a lot more Power Book IV: Force season 2 news before too long, especially with the writers hard at work. With the way the first season ended, we feel like Tommy Egan’s out for more than just control of the city of Chicago — he’s out for blood. Liliana was one of the only people loyal to him and now, she’s gone.

We already know that there are a lot of adversaries within the world of this show, whether it be a Walter Flynn, a Mirkovic, or a Jenard. All of them have taken on the role of Big Bad in some shape or form so far. Yet, could someone new arrive to the city in season 2? IS that something to realistically expect?

We’d argue that there is both a case for and against this idea. It would be interesting, for example, to see some powerful outsider come into the show that forces everyone to work together to some degree. On the flip side here, though, you can argue that there are too many characters within the show as it is. Force tried to do a lot of things all at once during season 1, and that may lend itself to some of the critiques that the story was a tad unfocused at times. Yet, this also allowed it to be even more unpredictable, and we do think a story like this benefits from you not being able to expect what’s coming at any given moment.

When we talk about villains, isn’t it also possible that Tommy is his own big bad? At the very least, we know he’s an antihero…

Do you think a new Big Bad could be coming onto Power Book IV: Force season 2?

