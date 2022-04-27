The Resident season 5 episode 21 promo: Is Cade dead? Carnage ahead

Fox has just released the first promo for The Resident season 5 episode 21, and there is one big question we’re left to wonder: Is Cade dead? Is this character really about to be gunned down?

It’s been easy to feel for this character almost from the very beginning of her time at Chastain. She’s been forced to be guarded, and there have also been a number of reasons for that. She’s had to move around constantly and be a virtual ghost in terms of an online presence. She was realizing that it was time for her to move again … but she may have realized that too late, judging from the aforementioned promo.

Clearly, the character gets shot, but does she die? Is Kaley Ronayne leaving the show? Well, we should note that the actress was never a full-fledged series regular as to our knowledge, so in theory, she could leave at any time. Yet, we remain hopeful that there are still some stories left to tell with this character. For starters, we’re about to be meeting her father! That’s the sort of thing that could signal her making it through this. As a matter of fact, it almost suggests that she could have a larger role in the future.

We can’t speak too much about Cade in season 6 just yet, mostly just because we don’t know if The Resident season 6 is even going to happen yet. For now, all we can do is try our best to be optimistic that something more will happen. Clearly, that’s something that we want to have a million times over.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you think is going to be coming on The Resident season 5 episode 21?

Do you really think that Cade is going to die? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back around for some other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







