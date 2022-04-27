This Is Us season 6 episode 14: Are Kevin and Sophie now together?

Entering This Is Us season 6 episode 14, we were absolutely very-much curious to learn who Kevin was going to be with in the end. Let’s just say that tonight’s episode turned out to be less about that, and a little bit more about how it happened.

Pretty early on, we realized that Kevin’s feelings for Sophie were still real, and they were extreme. After they almost slept together, it was clear that no one else could be there at the end. Unfortunately, there was a big problem with this still: He couldn’t figure out how to stop living in the past and be with her in the present. She wanted him to love the person that she was now, and not just some version from decades ago. (For the record, Sophie was divorced; she was just keeping it under wraps at the wedding, likely to not make the weekend about her.)

So how were they able to figure things out here? There were a couple of components to it. Sophie came to realize more of the person Kevin is thanks to a surprise conversation with Rebecca — she thought she was speaking to Sophie from twenty years ago, but it didn’t matter. Meanwhile, Randall, Cassidy, and Arielle all helped Kevin find more clarity, even if they didn’t all fully recognize it. (Cassidy had to remind him that they weren’t made for each other, which probably helped him to avoid a potential mistake.)

In the end, Sophie and Kevin finally were on the same page and found each other at the right time. Speaking of timing, we don’t think there’s enough time for the show to flip-flop on things anymore. There was no flash-forward to down the line, but we tend to think they will go the distance.

