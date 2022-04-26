Survivor 42 episode 9 sneak peek: Romeo’s hinky-vote chaos

There are few things we enjoy on Survivor more than hinky votes and watching players react to them.

For those wanting more context about Romeo’s vote for Hai at this past Tribal Council, we’ve now got it courtesy of the sneak peeks below! Romeo has grown increasingly frustrated with him and feels like he’s instigated a lot of stuff at camp. Because of that, he wanted to just make him “squirm” a little bit so he could feel what it’s like. He knew his vote wasn’t going to determine if he stayed or went to the jury at this point, so he was willing to just give it a shot.

From what we can tell, the move has rattled Hai to a certain extent … but he does think Romeo is responsible and wants to take him out. Granted, he’d probably want that anyway, but at least there’s a little more drama around camp. The next couple of votes in particular feel predictable, given that Romeo and Tori are each at the bottom of the merged tribe and dependent on challenges/idols, it’s easy to see them being the next couple out of the game. We’d prefer that doesn’t happen, though — the merge so far has been a little uneventful, at least when compared to some other ones we’ve seen in the past.

The second sneak peek below, meanwhile, raises another interesting possibility: Could a guys’ alliance actually work? It’s something that Jonathan, Rocksroy, and Mike clearly want, and we get that for them. However, we don’t know if all of the men in the game are going to feel the same way. Alliances typically only work great for a few people, and just the very idea of this could be eventually used against them.

