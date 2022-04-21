Survivor 42 episode 9 preview: Is a guys’ alliance about to form?

As we prepare for Survivor 42 episode 9 on CBS next week, there’s no denying that the game has been fairly straightforward as of late. The last two Tribal Councils have been predictable, with a large mass of people banding together to get rid of some outsiders. First, we lost Lydia; tonight, we lost Chanelle.

While we know that this show does have its predictable stretches, we’re also well-aware that they rarely last for long. While Tori, Romeo, and Maryanne are clearly the three people on the bottom right now, who is to say that things will remain this way forever?

Based on the promo for what lies ahead, it seems like one big swing in the game could come in the form of a guys’ alliance. We can understand why someone like Jonathan would want this; he’s a physical threat and probably wants to keep more physical players around. However, doing this also feels messy since if he distances himself from someone like Lindsay, it could also cause some major problems for him down the road. Lindsay is frustrated with him in the promo, feeling like he’s acting too comfortable and he’s not listening to her at all. Jonathan has to check himself — he’s too big of a target to ever act confident within this game.

Do we think he and some of the other power players will be okay for now? Sure. Unless Tori wins immunity, she’s probably target #1 right now. She’s won the last two challenges and beyond that, her game is so chaotic that it’s hard for anyone to trust her. She also doesn’t have some arsenal of advantages that she can pull from. She’s probably gone soon, but we wonder how much damage she could do to someone like Drea before she heads out the door. (She is, after all, the person who discovered that red paint.)

