FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 20 return date over at CBS

After tonight’s new episode, of course it makes sense to want the FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 20 return date. So, when is the show back, what do we know about the stories that are coming up? Of course, we’ve got a few different things to get into here!

The first thing we should do for now, though, is note that there is no new episode next week. That’s certainly a bummer, and the only thing we can do to offset it is remind you that this is the final episode of the season. There are three episodes remaining, and we’re sure that the writers and producers are going to bring a lot to the table when they air on May 10, May 17, and then May 24.

For the next two episodes, CBS hasn’t released too much in the way of what’s coming, save for the episode titles of “Greatest Hits” and then “Inheritance.” Ironically, they have yet to release a title for the finale, but we do have a synopsis below with some additional insight all about what you can expect to see:

The team chases an oligarch who goes on a terror spree in NYC in a desperate attempt to escape an impossible situation.

While there is no season 4 renewal at the moment for the show, we absolutely believe that we’re going to be seeing more in the fall. We’re just waiting for official confirmation on it. For the record, we also think that Dylan McDermott will likely be back as Remy Scott; we don’t think they would spend all that long promoting this character and giving us backstory for the writers to cut him so soon.

