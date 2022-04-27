New Amsterdam season 4 episode 18 spoilers: Max’s big plan

Next week on New Amsterdam season 4 episode 18 you’re going to see a story titled “No Ifs, ands, or Buts.” So what’s the focus of it? For Dr. Max Goodwin, it is trying to complete the quest he’s been working on for quite some time: Get Dr. Veronica Fuentes out of the hospital once and for all.

If there’s one thing we’ve come to learn about Michelle Forbes’ character since she first turned up, it is that she’ll stop at nothing in order to run the hospital her way. That means caring about the bottom line more than patients and implementing policies that are the antithesis of everything that Ryan Eggold’s character previously pushed.

We do remain confident that eventually, there is going to be a way to get Fuentes out of this position. With that being said, nobody said it would be altogether easy. For some more insight on what specifically is going to be coming, just check out the full season 4 episode 18 synopsis below:

05/03/2022 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max orchestrates a plan to get Dr. Fuentes terminated from New Amsterdam once and for all. Helen confronts her medical complication. Iggy helps two patients deal with a breakup, which forces him to consider his own marriage. Bloom and Dr. Castries reach an understanding. TV-14

This whole episode seems to largely be a way to continue everything that we’ve seen play out for most of the season. While there are matters to be attended to at the hospital, there’s no denying that there are a number of personal, relationship-based crises as well. Iggy has one with his marriage; meanwhile, Bloom and Reynolds have to figure out where things are in their respective relationships. To call those journeys a rollercoaster feels like the understatement of the year.

