Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? After last week’s big return to the air, are we getting two installments in a row.

With the way that many network shows are scheduled these days, it makes sense to have near-constant questions over a show’s future. Nothing, we have nothing but good things to report when it comes to the hospital drama now. Let’s start off with this: Season 4 episode 17 of the Ryan Eggold series is airing tonight after This Is Us. Not only that, but there will be new installments for the rest of the season. There is even going to be a bonus episode that airs on Monday, May 9, so have that on your schedule now as you look ahead.

Tonight’s story carries with it the title of “Unfinished Business,” and we know already that there are a few different things you can see unfold throughout. We know that the story is going to start with the aftermath of the stunning events of last week, where Dr. Sharpe, Dr. Wilder, and many other characters were in jeopardy after the night out. Do we think that they are going to be okay? Most likely, but there could be some other unintended consequences. You can get a few more teases for all of this just by checking out the full season 4 episode 17 synopsis below:

04/26/2022 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The New Amsterdam team continues to deal with the consequences of their big night out. Max and Helen discuss options for their future. Martin finally learns Iggy’s secret. Bloom helps Leyla avoid a life-changing situation. Reynolds and Dr. Malvo define their relationship going forward. TV-14

Before this episode concludes, we have a feeling that we’ll see a number of different turns … and we’d love to see a proposal! We came so close to having it last week that it’d be nice to get there for Max and Helen.

