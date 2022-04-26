Succession season 4: Which star just booked another TV gig?

Is the future of one prominent Succession cast member in jeopardy as we prepare for season 4 production later this year?

We of course understand any and all concern here, mostly because a big part of what makes this series so great is its cast. The last thing we want to see is anyone leave the metaphorical party early! Yet, we also wouldn’t be too concerned about the latest news surrounding J. Smith Cameron (Gerri), at least for the time being.

Watch our Succession season 3 finale review now! Take a look below to get more insight on that. We’ll be covering season 4 further down the road, so SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to ensure you don’t miss any of that.

According to a new report from Deadline, the actress has signed on to appear in American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials, the upcoming miniseries/follow-up to Waco that, per the official logline, “will explore the wide-ranging fallout following these events and the uneven scales of justice the surviving Branch Davidians faced. It will also delve into how the horrific events fueled the emerging ‘Patriot’ movement, which ultimately led to the most destructive act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history – the Oklahoma City bombing.” She is set to play the role of Lois Roden on the project, and joins a cast that includes David Constable of Billions fame, John Leguizamo, and many more.

Will this impact Cameron’s ability to play Gerri down the road? It’s unlikely. Production on Succession season 4 is still some time in the future, and we envision that her schedule will be worked out so that she can do both shows. There’s still so much for her Succession character to do, especially in the wake of the Roy family splintering off at the end of season 3. We just wish there was more news out there about it at present, but we’d be shocked if it premieres at any point in 2022.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Succession season 4 down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also keep coming back for other insight you do not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







