Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we getting the flagship show back again alongside FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted?

After the past few months, we’ll admit that we’re skeptical if we’re getting a new episode or not almost every week. It’s pretty darn hard not to be. Yet, we’re at least happy to report that the franchise will be on across the board tonight, and there are some big stories ahead! For FBI proper, you’ll see how the team moves forward while Maggie Bell is in recovery. (Missy Peregrym is temporarily away from the show.) Meanwhile over on Most Wanted, you will learn even more about Remy Scott’s life away from the team. We’re still getting to know him, so all of this is essential.

Curious to get more insight on all three shows? Then we suggest you go ahead and check out the synopses below…

FBI season 4 episode 19, “Face Off” – When a morning show host is murdered inside her home, the team tracks the killer, who they realize is targeting powerful women. Also, things become awkward for Scola when Special Agent Nina Chase becomes part of the team during Maggie’s recovery, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, April 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 1 episode 18, “On These Waters” – Following a frenzied attack by gunmen aboard an American-owned river cruise ship on the Danube, the Fly Team heads to Vienna to investigate why the boat was targeted. Also, Forrester realizes his feelings of mistrust caused by his past are affecting his personal relationships, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 19, “Whack Job” – The team goes after the killer of a man in witness protection but finds there’s more to the case than meets the eye. Also, Remy is challenged by what he discovers when he reconnects with his mother, Betsy (Catherine Wolf), in person, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Rebecca Brooksher and Catherine Wolf portray Remy’s sister, Claire Scott, and mother, Betsy Scott, respectively.

