Why is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI, for now, after season 4 episode 18?

Following tonight’s new episode of FBI season 4, it’s pretty clear that Missy Peregrym is leaving the show … at least for now. So why is that happening? It’s for a pretty simple reason, and one we’ll get into further within.

If you think back to a couple of years ago, the CBS series opted to write out Maggie Bell for a short period of time as she went undercover. That was to accommodate series star Peregrym’s maternity leave. The story this time around is a little similar; Missy will be absent on maternity leave for the remainder of the season, but the plan is for her to return for season 5.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Rick Eid notes that there are already plans in motion for how Maggie could eventually come back from all of this:

“The reality is that [Maggie’s recovery] is a journey, it’s going to be a while … When she does come back, whenever that is, she’ll probably for the most part be the same ol’ Maggie, but she did go through something pretty traumatic. There are not only physical injuries but maybe some emotional ones, and that may affect how she sees the world and how she handles cases.”

As for the decision to write Maggie out in such a specific way, we imagine that a lot of that comes down to some of these creative possibilities. No one wants to tell the same exact story that they did last time, and we have to be prepared for this to be a hard journey for her to get back in the field. Do we think that it’s going to happen? Absolutely, but we also know that it’s going to take some time.

