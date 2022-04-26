The Resident season 5 episode 21 spoilers: Chastain under lockdown!

The Resident season 5 episode 21 is set to arrive on Fox next week, and we should warn you in advance that this one is going to be serious. We’ve seen Chastain in some pretty precarious positions before, but this one could prove to be near the top of the list. After all the hospital is under lockdown! There is a dangerous situation unfolding and for the time being, we may need to hold our breath. At least one important character on the show could be in jeopardy!

Below, you can take a look at the full The Resident season 5 episode 21 synopsis with some more news all about what you can expect to see:

When one of the doctors is shot outside the hospital, the ER is put into lockdown and the team races to save one of their own. Elsewhere, Devon and The Raptor work with a patient who learns he is unable to receive a lung transplant, due to his vaccination status. Meanwhile, Devon and Leela try to juggle the new dynamics of their relationship and Cade’s father arrives at Chastain in the all-new “Risk” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, May 3 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-521) (TV-14 D, L, V)

So is this episode the penultimate one of season 5? It’s easy to make that assumption at the moment, largely because most primetime shows max out at around 22 episodes in this post-health crisis era we’re in. That’s not the case here, though! Somehow, The Resident managed to do a whopping 23 episodes this season and there are a couple of stories still on the other side of this. We imagine that there will be some really dramatic stuff in the finale, and potentially a cliffhanger. (We do think we’re getting a season 6 after the fact.)

