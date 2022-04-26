Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19: ‘Tangled Up in Blue’ sneak peeks!

After a long wait Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19 is set to air on CBS this Friday — isn’t it nice to get some more footage of it today?

Below, you can see a couple of sneak peeks from “Tangled Up in Blue,” and just from watching these alone it’s clear that we are close to the season finale (airing in early May). The stakes are higher than ever!

Take, for example, with Erin Reagan as she has to be concerned over her life. A man just got out from prison after a dozen years there, and he seems to blame Erin and her office for what happened with his sentencing. Is it possible that his punishment did not fit the crime, or that he wasn’t as guilty as she once thought? She’s taking all the proper steps to protect herself, but she, Anthony, and Danny are also questioning if the “bad guy” is really all that bad of a guy. It seems like he lost everything during his time behind bars, and the only thing that seems to be motivating him now is a grudge.

Do we think that Erin is going to make it through all of this? Sure, but it won’t necessarily be easy.

As for the second sneak peek, we find out exactly why Jamie’s career could be in jeopardy — he ate some guacamole laced with a drug while at a party and after working to save someone’s life on the way home, it was discovered that he was under the influence of something. It’s a horrible situation that he’s in — while Eddie is right in that he willingly did nothing wrong, that doesn’t always matter when it comes to the eyes of the law. He has to hope that all of his past good deeds will be seen as further proof that he would never do something to put other people’s lives in jeopardy.

