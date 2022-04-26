Better Call Saul season 6 episode 4 promo: Is Kim being followed?

Next week on Better Call Saul season 6 episode 4, let’s just say there’s a reason for Kim Wexler to be upset. If you think back to the end of episode 2, there was clearly someone tailing both her and Jimmy after their “chat” with the Kettlemans. This is something that was not addressed last night, and that’s probably due to some of the other stuff that was going on with Nacho (RIP).

Ultimately, this storyline is poised to return in “Hit and Run,” and we’re getting a sense from the promo below that Kim’s going to make some big discoveries all about it.

New Better Call Saul video! Take a look below to get some more thoughts on this past episode of the series. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that’s where you can see some other updates on the show moving forward, as well.

At some point in this episode, Rhea Seehorn’s character is clearly going to realize that she is being followed. From there, the next order of business is determining what she is going to do about it. How will she speak out? Can she figure out who is responsible?

In a way, we’re starting to wonder if Kim is the target of what’s going on more than Jimmy. While we know that he has his fair share of enemies, we can’t rule it out that people would be angling to take her down, as well. She has made some pretty risky choices over the past couple of seasons in particular, and she may be blinded by some of the consequences because Jimmy’s acts are so bold and over-the-top a lot of the time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul, including other updates on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6 episode 4?

Do you think that Kim is in big trouble? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for even more updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







