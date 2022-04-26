Call the Midwife season 12: Helen George returns as filming is underway!

While season 11 of Call the Midwife is currently airing here in the United States, why not take a look towards season 12?

For anyone who was wondering at all about star Helen George’s long-term status on the BBC One series, you ultimately have no reason to be. She is back, and you better believe that Trixie is going to have quite a role in the long-term future of the show! The image below comes from the show’s official Twitter account, and a further post on Facebook serves as a reminder that George was on maternity leave for the latter part of season 11:

While Helen has been away she’s had a little ‘midwife calling’ of her own to do, as she is now the proud mother of two! Her gorgeous new daughter, Lark, was born late last year, and Helen is now ready to get back into the saddle of her bicycle to minister to the women of Poplar once more!

Helen has been an integral part of the series for the past decade and it’s hard to think about the midwives in particular without her as a part of them. We’re sure that writer Heidi Thomas has already cultivated a number of fantastic stories for the character.

When can you expect season 12?

It will almost certainly begin with the Christmas Special coming your way later this year; beyond that, the episodes themselves should arrive on BBC One in early 2023. Meanwhile, you can expect them in the spring on PBS, pending some dramatic change to the schedule. Remember that there are still a couple of season 11 episodes to air here in America, and they could be some of the most dramatic you’ve seen. Preview them further over at the link here.

