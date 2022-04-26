NCIS season 19 episode 19 promo: First look at big Sean Murray story

Last night NCIS unveiled the first season 19 episode 19 promo, and it’s a huge one if you are a Sean Murray fan. Not only is “The Brat Pack” being set up as a huge episode for McGee, but it’s also an opportunity to see his real-life daughter Cay Ryan Murray as a guest star.

So what makes this story stand out? On paper, it seems to be about a series of break-ins, but there’s almost certainly something more going on behind the scenes.

As the promo suggests, someone has been breaking into a Norfolk base on multiple occasions; they’ve got some sort of master-key situation figured out, and you don’t go through all of this without a specific endgame. On the surface it looks like some rebellious teenagers are at the center of it all, but is there something more going on than first meets the eye?

One teenager in particular in Teagan Fields (plays by Cay) could be the key to piecing all of this together — or, at least we’d assume she is heavily involved in some way. This is one of those episodes where there is most likely some sort of big twist midway through and of course, the promo isn’t going to do all that much to reveal that in advance.

