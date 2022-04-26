Better Things season 6: Why isn’t it happening at FX? Why is it ending?

Better ThingsFollowing the emotional finale tonight on FX, why isn’t Better Things season 6 happening? Why was this the end of the road?

We know that it’s hard to lose any show that you love, and that’s especially true for one like this. It’s a poignant but still funny show with a tour-de-force performance from Pamela Adlon at the center of everything.

If there’s one thing that we are grateful for, it’s that the show does get a chance to end largely on its own terms. Speaking (per Deadline) in a statement about the end of the show, here is what Adlon had to say:

“I will forever be grateful to FX for allowing me to tell stories the way I see the world, and want the world to be seen … Making this show has been film school for me. I bow down to my crew and my cast. And I can’t wait for people to discover and re-discover ‘Better Things.’ This is gonna be a wrap on Sam Fox (for now). See you at the after party.”

The thing that we know about Adlon as a performer and producer is that whether it is this show or something else, there’s always going to be more. She’s shown that she can do a wide array of things both in front of and behind the camera, and we trust her vision to create something more. We also hope that she continues a relationship with FX moving forward, since they’ve done a good job over the years allowing their creators to create. (We know that she does have an overall deal with FX Productions, and that could give her a head start on something more in the future.)

Are you sad that there is no Better Things season 6 happening at FX?

What did you think about season 5 as a whole?

