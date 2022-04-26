This Is Us season 6 episode 14 spoilers: New Kevin, Sophie hints?

We know there’s a huge mystery being set up around Kevin Pearson on This Is Us season 4 episode 14 — who will he end up with? There are three apparent candidates set up by the show in Sophie, Cassidy, and the wedding singer Arielle, but going into the night before the ceremony, there is one person in particular on his mind.

Is this someone who will surprise a lot of people out there? Probably not.

Watch our new This Is Us preview! Take a look below to see all of our feelings as to where the show will be going from here. Once you watch, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are even more updates coming and we won’t want you missing them.

In a sneak peek over at Entertainment Weekly, Randall feels like Kevin has been waiting for Sophie to show up for most of the night; yet, he also reminds him that she’s married and not to create too much chaos around his sister’s wedding weekend.

We don’t necessarily think that Randall had to point any of this out to Justin Hartley’s character for him to be aware; it’s pretty hard to imagine he’d ever do something to create that much chaos if she is still with someone else. The question here, of course, is what Sophie’s status really is. Is she happy in that marriage? Are they separated? There are a lot of things to wonder, but we know she’s always been there in Kevin’s mind. It is hard to imagine that changing unless he really feels like someone else is the one.

Herein, of course, lies the question: Is someone else the one? We’re looking forward to seeing this explored in some shape or form over the course of this hour.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see on This Is Us season 6 episode 14?

Do you think we’re building towards something with Kevin and Sophie? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







