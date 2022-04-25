Chicago Fire season 10 episode 20 spoilers: Violet, Emma clash

The bad news when it comes to Chicago Fire season 10 episode 20 is that you’ll be waiting for at least a little while to see it. How long are we talking? Think in terms of from now Wednesday, May 11.

Luckily, we can at least tell you that this is the first of three episodes that will be used to wrap up the season, and the same goes for a number of other One Chicago series across the board. There’s a lot of exciting stuff that will take place throughout here, whether it be something personal for Herrmann, Kidd finding her place as a leader, and also the continuing escalation of things between Emma and Violet. We know that Violet would much rather have someone else in the ambulance with her until Brett comes back, but she doesn’t have a whole lot of say in that situation. It’s something that could be a developing situation for at least the next week or two.

If you do want a little bit more in the way of info now, go ahead and check out the full Chicago Fire season 10 episode 20 synopsis below:

05/11/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A family friend asks Herrmann for some advice on opening a bar. Tensions run high between Emma and Violet. Kidd struggles to keep her team together. TV-14

Of course, one of the larger questions we have is when we’re going to be seeing Kara Killmer back on the show as Sylvie. While we do think it’s going to happen this season, the writers are waiting for the right moment. All we can say is that we miss Brett around, and that Firehouse 51 is never quite the same when someone is gone who is typically a major part of the story.

Where do you want to see things go on Chicago Fire season 10 episode 20, let alone the rest of the season?

