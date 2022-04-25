Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 5 episode 16 spoilers

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing more of the show sooner rather than later?

The next new episode of the Freddie Highmore series looks to be pretty darn important and luckily, you’ll be seeing it really soon! “The Shaun Show” is slated to air at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and this is where we could start to see how the character handles a reality TV environment. The promo below suggests that there are going to be a lot of problems — it will be a major disruption to his routine. Also, Lea’s going to wonder whether or not her fiance’s autism is being exploited for the sake of compelling TV.

For a few more details, all you have to do is check out the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 16 synopsis below right now:

“The Shaun Show” – As Shaun and Lea head toward their wedding day, a documentary film maker has chosen to follow their lives to showcase relationships and weddings of atypical couples on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MAY 2 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Guest starring is Hollis Jane Andrews as Sophie, Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva, April Cameron as Nurse Hawks and Antonia Thomas as Claire Browne.

There’s no doubt that one of the things we’re most excited for in this episode is the return of Claire. How can it not be? We’re talking about a former series regular and someone who is very close to Shaun. If there is someone who could end up helping him at a difficult time, it is her. We just are curious to learn more about why she’s back and what her role is going to be at this point.

