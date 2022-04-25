Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? Season 3 episode 19 spoilers

Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting season 3 episode 19 on the air soon with plenty of laughs.

Well, let’s just say that we’ve got a little bit of good and bad news that we need to share within. Where should we start? Probably with the bad, as there is no new installment on the air tonight. However, this is the final hiatus that you’re going to get for the season! There are 22 episodes as a whole this year, and that means that moving into May, you’ll get a new one every week until the finale. It begins with “Who Raised You” on May 2, which you can get the synopsis for below:

“Who Raised You” – Douglas is finally ready to introduce Olivia (Edy Gamen) to his family, but he sets some ground rules to make sure Dottie plays nice, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, May 2 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

While there are episodes on both May 9 and May 16, the network has not released too much info on either of them as of yet. They have, however, already released some more information on the May 23 finale, and you can read a little more about that below:

When a charismatic new pastor joins their congregation, Abishola takes a new interest in church. Also, after Dottie gives out bonuses to upper management – sans Goodwin – Bob must do what he can to make sure he doesn’t lose his best employee.

Will this be the series finale?

In a word, no — the network has already ordered a season 4 for down the road, so you don’t have to spend any time fretting over that.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 19?

