The Blacklist season 9 episode 20 spoilers: Reddington’s ‘true enemy’

Today NBC unveiled some of the first info surrounding The Blacklist season 9 episode 20, and this one is going to be big.

The title for this episode is “Caelum Bank,” but that’s not what really matters here at the end of the day. Instead, it’s the notion that this episode could start to unlock some big secrets surrounding the larger mystery of the show: Who is responsible for the death of Liz Keen.

While the newly-released The Blacklist season 9 episode 20 synopsis may be short, it does at least enough to set the stage for what the future holds: “05/13/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : In an effort to reveal his true enemy, Red turns to the Task Force to help ground a flying fortress bank.”

What does this indicate to us? First and foremost, that Mr. Kaplan is not Reddington’s true enemy. If she was, wouldn’t the mystery already be solved? We still believe that the character is dead, but her work is linked somehow to everything else that is currently going on. This is going to be a pretty exciting mystery to watch unfold, as well as understanding further how Cooper can get himself out of this position.

Here is where things get a little tricky for this show: Do you reveal the person responsible in episode 20, giving us a good two hours at the end of the season to watch them face off with Reddington? Or, do you reveal them at the end of season 9 in order to create a compelling season 10?

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 9 episode 20, based on the information we’ve got?

