Is 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox, April 25?

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Are you going to see the show around alongside the 9-1-1: Lone Star spin-off show? If you’ve got questions about any of this, rest assured we’re here to lend a helping hand.

First and foremost, though, let’s begin by handing down what is very much good news: There is more from both of these shows coming! There are new episodes tonight and beyond just that, the plan is for there to be episodes of both shows for the rest of the season. We’re on the other side of all hiatuses now and through that, we’re going to be able to see a lot of dramatic, action-packed stories. Just get yourself set for some heart-pounding moments, and also some chances to get to know a few characters a little bit better.

Want some other details? Then we suggest to check out synopses for both of these shows now below…

9-1-1 season 5 episode 15, “FOMO” – The members of the 118 race to the rescue of a social media influencer when she has an accident in a sauna, then to an emergency at a reality show wedding, and finally a tragedy when a mother and her daughter go hiking. Meanwhile, Maddie worries she has missed too many firsts with Jee-Yun, May questions Athena’s career path and Hen and Karen attempt to recapture the fun in their relationship in the all-new “FOMO” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 25 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-514) (TV-14 L, V)

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 15, “Down to Clown” – Facing his anger management issues, Owen has a breakthrough in therapy. Then, after a particularly devastating emergency call, Grace reaches out to a co-worker, but regrets when Judd offers more than she was planning. Also, a clown has an emergency at a young boy’s birthday party and Tommy, T.K. and Nancy race to help a survivalist who has a painful encounter with a reptile in the all-new “Down To Clown” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, April 25 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-315) (TV-14 L, V)

