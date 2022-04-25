Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 19 spoilers

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 4 episode 19 on the air in a matter of hours? We know there’s a lot to talk through here.

The first order of business here, though, is sharing some of the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. So what’s the silver lining here? We can tell you there are new installments the rest of the season! This is the last hiatus we’re going to have, and there are four more installments the rest of the way. Within some of these we’re almost sure to see some funny moments, but also some surprising developments! Because we know already that there is a season 5 coming down the road, that gives the writers an opportunity to set up a few different things and take some risks. It’s something that we absolutely want, given that a show like this is almost always better when they take some chances.

We don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves here, though — let’s focus on what’s ahead on May 2. Below, you can check out the full The Neighborhood season 4 episode 19 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

“Welcome to the Quinceañera” – Calvin and Tina offer to throw a quinceañera for Yoli (Alycia Pascual-Pena), a teen Calvin is mentoring at his auto shop. Also, Dave and Gemma introduce Malcolm to a college baseball coach who has the potential to change his future, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, May 2 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

After this, we can tell you that “Welcome to the Mama Drama” is the title for the episode that follows, and there should be a lot of excitement in here, as well.

