Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 12 promo: Mo is missing!

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 12 will be arriving to AMC+ next weekend, so are you angling to learn a little more about it?

For those of you who have wanted to see more of a spotlight on Victor Strand and his organization, it does feel like this installment is going to offer up that opportunity, though we’re also not altogether sure it will paint him in a flattering light. Strand has been the Big Bad for most of season 7 so far; he’s someone who was always susceptible to darker impulses and because he’s survived for so long, he clearly thinks that his way of things is the right one.

However, we’re not sure if a lot of the information that exists in this promo backs up some of what he thinks. Instead, it hints at chaos around the tower in a number of different forms, and there is a pretty realistic possibility at this point that a character could be dying. Who’s getting thrown over the side? The promo goes by too fast before it’s clear, but it may be someone Strand wants to make an example out of. When things aren’t going his way, he’s going to get desperate — often, people who get desperate attempt some sort of salvo to flex their muscles and show just how “capable” they really are. We can think of a number of examples of this backfiring in some shape or form.

The synopsis below, for those curious, offers up a little more insight:

When baby Mo goes missing inside the Tower, Dorie Sr. finds himself in a unique position to prove his worth to an increasingly paranoid Strand.

