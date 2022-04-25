NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Whistler’s big gesture

We know that we still have to wait a while to see the NCIS: Hawaii season 1 finale on CBS — it’s not airing until Monday, May 23.

Yet, that’s not going to stop us from sharing some more details about it now! This episode is titled “Ohana,” and it seems like there’s going to be an action-packed story in here that could have international implications. Beyond just that, though, there’s also going to be a potentially romantic one for Lucy and Whistler. Is there any chance that the two end the season together? We can’t rule it out, but we also have to be prepared for this to take time. We know that this show wasn’t planned to end anytime soon and with that in mind, the writers are going to take their time here!

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s go ahead and share full NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 22 synopsis below with some further information:

“Ohana” – Captain Milius continues to work with Tennant and her team in the aftermath of the prisoner exchange between U.S. and eastern Europe. Also, Whistler takes Ernie’s advice and makes a grand gesture in the hope of winning back Lucy.

Are we expecting a cliffhanger?

A million times yes, we are. There’s no reason at the moment for the writers to do anything else. It takes new shows a while to find their audience and with that in mind, we tend to think that they are going to keep people engaged over the course of the summer. Remember that cliffhangers can of course come in many forms; it’s not necessarily one where lives are hanging in the balance! (Yet, we wouldn’t be shocked if we saw that, either…)

