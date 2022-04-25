When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 8: Was Mei actually arrested?

Entering When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 8 on the Hallmark Channel, we had reasons aplenty to be concerned for Mei. So long as Geoffrey was in town, there were going to be demands for an arrest plus a wide array of other problems.

Things started off bad in this episode, as Nathan was forced to put the character behind bars. Then, they went from bad to worse when he was told that he had to send her back to Chicago or face disciplinary action. It’s another sad reminder of just how well-connected Geoffrey’s family is, and also how desperate he is to hurt her. Basically, this is all a way to bum us out further — but while this show often features characters facing hardship, there’s often good news on the other side! We wanted to do our best to have at least some hope here in whatever the future could be.

So where did that hope come into the picture? When Nathan was able to figure out that the marriage certificate Geoffrey and Mei had was fraudulent, and that he was actually married to someone else. She made it clear that she had no intentions on leaving or every being with him again and with that, he was gone — and she hugged Nathan! This is the biggest step forward we’d argue in their relationship — at the very least, it represents Nathan willing to go that extra mile for her. After what she’s been through, this is something that she may especially appreciate.

At this point, it does feel as though we’re going to be seeing something more with Nathan and Mei before too long, and we do think that they’d be great together! We’re mostly just glad that the writers made sure to give him a fantastic romance after Elizabeth chose Lucas last season.

