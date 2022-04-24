When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 9 preview: Lucas feels pressure

When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 9 is going to be coming on the Hallmark Channel next weekend and with that comes drama. In particular, you have to prepare for more conflict than ever centered around Walden. The character is coming back to town and with that comes some key decisions by Lucas, Bill, and many others. They have a particular vision for what Hope Valley can be, but it’s one that works in direct contrast to what Walden is up to.

By the end of this particular episode, we imagine that the stage is going to be set for a complicated final few episodes. (It is crazy to think that we are already two-thirds of the way through season 9; where has some of the time gone?)

To get a few more details now all about what you can expect, go ahead and check out the full When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 9 synopsis below:

Walden (Wesley Salter, “A Christmas Treasure”) returns to town, putting more pressure than ever on Lucas (McNally) and the residents of Hope Valley. Bill (Wagner) comes up with a plan to stop Walden while new investors arrive from the oil company.

Will there be some romance within this episode? We know that none is necessarily mentioned in the synopsis, but we wouldn’t have any immediate concerns on any of this. We think that in general, the Hallmark Channel is keeping their cards close to the vest on some of this stuff to not give anything away. They want people to be legitimately surprised if something big develops, and we’re sure there will be a few interesting events before the end of the season.

