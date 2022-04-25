Legends of Tomorrow season 8 renewal: What is The CW waiting for?

We’ve made it clear already that we’re frustrated about the lack of renewal news for a number of different CW shows across the board. That is probably the case with Legends of Tomorrow more so than any other.

There’s no reason to sugar-coat anything here: There are legitimate reasons to be concerned over the future. A potential sale of The CW could jeopardize the future of many of the network’s bubble shows, and this is complicated further by the creation of Warner Bros. Discovery. We could be seeing a different direction taken soon for a number of different DC properties, as we have a feeling some sort of reboot is in the works to better mimic what is going on with Marvel.

Do we understand all of this fully? Sure, but it also doesn’t mean that we’re happy about it. The CW has over the years shown real loyalty to its programs, at least when it comes to allowing their shows to end on their own terms. Why not do the same here?

There are two fundamental reasons to keep Legends around in particular: Season 7 ended on a pretty big cliffhanger, and you also have a chance to get a legitimately big-name comic character in Booster Gold on the show moving forward. Not only that, but he’s played by an equally big-name actor in Scrubs alum Donald Faison. Legends has, for the first time arguably since Constantine came on board, a relatively-mainstream figure in the comic world at their disposal. Why not take advantage of that?

Also, this is a way to build viewer loyalty to whatever the next generation of The CW becomes, and also a chance for some former cast members to take a victory lap. Legends has been the most thoroughly entertaining show throughout the entire Arrowverse. Sure, it can be funny and a little over-the-top, but it’s also meaningful, emotionally resonant, and a celebration of things like love and diversity. It deserves every single one of its accolades, and it equally deserves one last chance to time-travel off into the sunset.

We should know the status of a season 8 at some point over the next month. Stay tuned!

Do you think The CW will renew Legends of Tomorrow, or are they seriously about to kick it to the curb?

