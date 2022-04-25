Riverdale season 6 episode 12 spoilers: Prepare for ‘In the Fog’

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Riverdale season 6 episode 12? There is an episode next week titled “In the Fog,” and there is a lot you should know about it in advance!

Take, for example, that a good bit of this episode could be about plotting and scheming. Percival is going to be desperate to figure out how best to take the reigns of the town. This is something that he’s been planning for a good chunk of the season, and it seems as though there’s one other thing he’s going to be looking to do next: Take advantage of a certain weather pattern in the community. Don’t be surprised if this causes all sorts of chaos, but we also don’t think it will tip the scales entirely in his favor. Remember that this is a long season, and there’s plenty of time for things to shift and change from here.

Below, you can check out the full Riverdale season 6 episode 12 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead from here:

THE FOG COMES TO RIVERDALE – After uncovering what Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) has planned for the town, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) devise a plan to oust the current town council and instate their own. But when Percival catches wind of their secret meeting, he and Alice (Mädchen Amick) use an upcoming weather event to scare the town into staying in their homes… while they carry out the next step of Percival’s master plan. Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Jeff Woolnough directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon (#612). Original airdate 5/1/2022.

At this point, we do want to see Percival lose ASAP — after all, we don’t think the rest of the season needs to be defined by this guy in the slightest.

