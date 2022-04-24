Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: The Veto aftermath (day 58)

Through much of the season on Big Brother Canada 10, we’d argue that Kevin and Haleena have done as well as almost any duo could. They’ve done a fantastic job of keeping their alliance quiet as long as they did, and then subtly pulling strings without other people knowing about it.

This is where things start to get a little bit tricky: You have to find a way to make sure the jury knows how good of a player you are. That can be difficult. We think this is really what plagued Godfrey back in season 3, given that he was almost too stealthy for his own good.

Today, it does feel like jury narratives are a big focus for Kevin and Haleena as they contemplate their next move, and they may be making a big mistake. The two, following Haleena’s Veto win, are the ones who control the next eviction vote, and they see value in sending Josh to jury over Jacey-Lynne. Why? Kevin in particular thinks that Josh could do a great job of selling to the jury what it is that they did in the game. That’s assuming that Josh is not super-bitter that he protected them during the triple and burned both Betty and Summer in the process.

They also seem to be underplaying how much of a jury threat Jacey-Lynne is. We know from some of our own exit interviews that Summer respects her game, and obviously Gino will campaign for her. Marty may also give her a vote. She’s clutch in competitions and if this was us, this vote would be close to a no-brainer. You don’t want someone in jury being such an advocate for someone still in the game, like Gino will be for Jacey. It’s better to have them both out and take your chances with Josh.

Really, what Kevin and Haleena need to focus on now is winning comps. Betty is no slouch in some of these, and she’s been figuring out that Kevin is very much the mastermind of the season.

What do you think Kevin and Haleena should do in Big Brother Canada 10 this week?

Share right now in the comments!

